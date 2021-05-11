The department, Garland will say, is “deepening collaboration” with foreign countries to explore possible links between domestic violent extremists and their counterparts abroad, as well as sharing information with tech companies “to help them address the spread of domestic violent extremist activity online.”
“Although this general structure within the Department has long been in place, we are now reassessing our existing activities and authorities to ensure that we have the right posture to confront the threat of domestic violent extremism and domestic terrorism, are devoting appropriate resources to the task, and are nimble enough to make any changes that may be necessary to bolster our efforts and adapt as the threat evolves,” Garland will say, according to a written statement submitted to the committee.
Garland is appearing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, offering lawmakers on the Appropriations Committee the opportunity to press two of the Biden administration’s top national security officials on a threat experts say has grown significantly in recent years.
Simultaneously, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will be questioning former Trump administration officials and others about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, particularly how they prepared and what they did as the complex was being attacked. Garland plans to tell lawmakers at the Senate hearing that the Justice Department has made more than 430 arrests in that investigation.
The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately release Mayorkas’s statement. It is likely that, in addition to questioning about domestic terrorism, Mayorkas could face substantial inquiries on immigration and border security.
While pointing to the FBI and federal prosecutors’ well-known work on domestic terrorism, Garland will also seek to highlight some more nuanced steps the department is taking.
Its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, for example, is making hate crimes and domestic extremism an “area of special consideration” as it doles out grants under a particular program, Garland will say. Its National Institute of Justice is funding research that examines the radicalization process and reintegrating those imprisoned for terrorism-related offenses, Garland will say. The Bureau of Prisons is reviewing its risk-assessment tools in recognition of the “evolving nature” of extremist ideologies that sometimes spread behind its walls, Garland will say.
Garland previously has promised to make fighting domestic terrorism a top priority. In a hearing last week — his first as attorney general — he asked lawmakers on a House Appropriations subcommittee to support his department’s request for a $45 million increase in funding for the FBI for domestic terrorism investigations and a $40 million increase for U.S. attorneys to manage the ensuing caseloads. In his testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee, he will note that President Biden’s budget request for fiscal year 2022 asks for more than $100 million in additional funds to address the rising threat of domestic violent extremism when other Justice Department components are included.
As he often does, Garland will point to the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people in what is still considered one of the deadliest domestic terrorist attacks in U.S. history. Garland supervised prosecutors who worked on that case. He will also highlight the department’s work pursuing white supremacists early after its founding and its current focus on hate crimes, while being careful to note hateful ideologies by themselves are not criminal.
“In all our efforts to combat these domestic threats, the Justice Department is guided by our commitment to protecting civil liberties” Garland will say, according to his written remarks. “In our country, espousing an extremist ideology is not a crime. Nor is expressing hateful views or associating with hateful groups.”
Garland will note the department recently issued guidance to all federal prosecutors imposing new requirements for identifying and tracking prosecutions involving domestic violent extremism, and it also has been working with the Department of Homeland Security and the intelligence community in a broad review of the government’s response to domestic violent extremism.