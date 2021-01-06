Biden’s transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The intended nomination was first reported Wednesday by Politico.

Many Democrats still think of Garland as a living example of Republican double-standards when it comes to the courts and the law.

To many legal observers, he seems an ideal candidate to restore the Justice Department’s independence and credibility which was eroded under president Trump. He enjoys a reputation as a unifying, moderating force on the appeals court, and has previous experience in the Justice Department.

But some defense lawyers and criminal justice reform advocates have said they worry Garland’s record on the bench shows he is too deferential to the government and law enforcement — and perhaps would not be as aggressive about implementing the kind of dramatic changes they had hoped for.

Garland was nominated to the appeals court by President Bill Clinton, after a stint as a senior Justice Department official in which he oversaw the prosecution of the 1995 bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. He also oversaw the prosecution of Theodore Kaczynski, the Unabomber suspect who eluded authorities for years while mailing bombs to people.

Garland has called his work on the Oklahoma City case “the most important thing I have ever done in my life,” and his selection suggests that the incoming Biden administration wants someone running the Justice Department with experience in dealing with domestic terrorism.