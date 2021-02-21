Republicans also are likely to press Garland about the ongoing investigation of President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for possible tax or financial crimes. And if confirmed, Garland will inherit special counsel John Durham’s probe into how the FBI and other intelligence agencies investigated former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign — a case in which Republicans have repeatedly called for criminal charges to be filed against former officials.

AD

AD

Cabinet nominees often seek to deflect demands for specific actions or policy goals, and Garland’s current job as a federal judge may lead him to be even more circumspect in his answers.

Monday’s hearing begins at 9:30 a.m.

In written remarks prepared for delivery, Garland, 68, emphasized the Justice Department's 150-year history of battling discrimination in American life, while also highlighting his experience pursuing domestic terrorists.

Garland intends to tell lawmakers that his confirmation would be “the culmination of a career I have dedicated to ensuring that the laws of our country are fairly and faithfully enforced, and that the rights of all Americans are protected.”

AD

Before becoming a judge, Garland was best known in legal circles for his role guiding the investigation and prosecution of Timothy McVeigh, the man who detonated a bomb outside a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995, killing 168. McVeigh was convicted and sentenced to death, and in 2001 he was executed.

AD

Oklahoma’s governor at the time, Republican Frank Keating, has also endorsed Garland’s nomination, writing that he will always remember Garland’s “wisdom and humility” during that investigation. “He will act with the utmost integrity and independence, and will ensure principled leadership at the Department,” Keating wrote to the committee.

Garland’s prepared remarks indicate that his previous work is particularly relevant now, noting that if confirmed he will supervise the prosecutions of white supremacists and others who forced their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6, which he called “a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government.”

AD

Biden picked Garland as an antidote to what he has criticized as the intense politicization of the Justice Department during the Trump administration.

AD

Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court during the Obama administration, but Republican senators refused to even consider the pick and Trump eventually filled the judicial slot.