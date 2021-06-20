Other recent Justice Department moves have been cheered by liberals, such as an end of a Trump-era immigration policy that significantly limited asylum for people fleeing domestic abuse or gang violence in other countries. U.S. law allows immigrants to seek asylum if they fear persecution on the basis of their race, religion, nationality, political opinions or membership in a “particular social group.” The latter category is subject to debate between those who want a narrower definition of “social group” and others who assert it should include victims of gangs and domestic violence.