Garland’s focus on domestic terrorism is hardly a surprise. At his confirmation hearing, Garland said his first order of business would be the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol as he broadly vowed to confront the threat of domestic terrorism. His first significant trip as attorney general was to Oklahoma City, where he spoke at a ceremony to remember the people killed in the 1995 bombing of a federal building there. The blast, which killed 168 people, remains one of the deadliest domestic terrorist attacks in U.S. history. It occurred when Garland was last at the Justice Department, and he supervised prosecutors on the case.