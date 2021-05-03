“From protecting voting rights to prosecuting hate crimes like those experienced by our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, DOJ’s civil rights work is critical to protecting the American dream,” Garland will say, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.
The appearance is Garland’s first on Capitol Hill since he was confirmed as the attorney general, and while it is ostensibly focused on the budget, he will probably face wide-ranging questions.
Garland’s focus on domestic terrorism is hardly a surprise. At his confirmation hearing, Garland said his first order of business would be the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol as he broadly vowed to confront the threat of domestic terrorism. His first significant trip as attorney general was to Oklahoma City, where he spoke at a ceremony to remember the people killed in the 1995 bombing of a federal building there. The blast, which killed 168 people, remains one of the deadliest domestic terrorist attacks in U.S. history. It occurred when Garland was last at the Justice Department, and he supervised prosecutors on the case.
Federal prosecutors are pursuing more than 400 cases against people involved in the Capitol riot, and they signaled in a recent court filing that they expect to bring at least 100 more. The probe is one of the largest in U.S. history, prosecutors have said, and Justice has had to utilize lawyers from across the country to manage the workload.
Investigators have been particularly focused on members of the right-wing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups, charging dozens of their members and associates with crimes related to the incident.
In his early months on the job, Garland has also shown that he is focused on civil rights, and has taken a dramatically different tack than his predecessors in the Trump administration on issues of local policing.
Garland rescinded a directive from the former president’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, that restricted the department’s use of court-enforced consent decrees to implement changes at local law enforcement agencies, and already, he has announced two wide-ranging investigations by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division into police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville that might ultimately lead to such agreements.
The Justice Department under President Donald Trump had nearly stopped using its muscle to investigate police departments and compel changes to discriminatory or other bad practices, as some conservatives see such moves as an inappropriate federal intrusion in local matters.
Garland’s Justice Department also recently took the dramatic step of executing a search warrant at the Manhattan home and law offices of Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former New York mayor who provided legal representation for Trump, and could face questions about that. Career prosecutors had wanted to take such a step toward the end of the Trump administration but faced resistance from political leadership in the department. Garland, though, will probably turn away queries about an ongoing criminal inquiry.