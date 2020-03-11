The lockdown in recent weeks was due to a report of a firearm in the federal lockup that was being investigated. As a result, inmates were put under stricter conditions than usual at the troubled facility where the notorious accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August.

“The MCC lockdown led to even more cramped and unsanitary conditions at the jail,” Srebnick wrote.

Avenatti’s mandatory presentencing probation interview was scheduled for Thursday and had a deadline for completion by March 17 following his conviction last month in a blackmail case involving the sports apparel company Nike. He’s to be sentenced in June.

Avenatti was convicted Feb. 14 of transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, attempted extortion, and honest services wire fraud for demanding as much as $25 million from Nike while threatening to expose an alleged corporate scandal.

His bail was revoked and Avenatti was at the MCC before the start of the trial because he was found to have committed a bail violation in a California case. Avenatti still stands charged in a separate case with defrauding clients in New York, including the adult-film star Stormy Daniels when she faced off publicly against President Trump over an alleged hush-money payment during his 2016 campaign.

Daniels said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump, and the president denied that an encounter occurred. Avenatti rose to national prominence in his representation of Daniels but had a quick downfall involving multiple criminal cases.

Srebnick said he could not take paperwork into the MCC when he last went to speak to Avenatti and described deplorable conditions that were worsened by the lockdown.

“Inmates (including Mr. Avenatti) were permitted to shower only twice in 12 days,” Srebnick said. “Many inmates lacked soap or hot water to wash their hands.”

Avenatti’s cell was “infested with rats,” and the facility “reeks of urine.”

Srebnick sought the delay apparently because he was not able to consult with Avenatti, given the issues at the jail. He said concerns about the novel coronavirus also could postpone access but did not cite any specific restrictions at the MCC attributed to attempts to exclude the virus.