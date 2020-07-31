In a separate filing to the court earlier in the week, Warren said “a non-waivable conflict of interest has arisen” for his firm which “requires our withdrawal as counsel.” He noted, however, that prior to learning of the conflict the firm “had already intended” to ask to be relieved because they weren’t getting paid.

The details of the conflict have not been made public. Judge Jesse Furman ordered a phone conference to discuss the matter on Aug. 7.

Avenatti started coming up short on legal bills when Warren was at his prior law firm. Warren said he only continued with the case when he moved to his current firm, which is based in Los Angeles, because the trial was so close.

Past delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and future potential setbacks have changed circumstances for Warren. His firm, Warren Terzian, has no office in New York “and we have no expectation of any compensation in this case,” he wrote.

Furman allowed Avenatti, who in recent years has flaunted a life of luxury, to file his financial affidavit under seal. The statement is needed to verify his claim that he cannot afford a private lawyer.

Avenatti’s next trial is currently set to start in October, though it is likely to get rescheduled. In the upcoming proceeding, he’ll face charges he cheated adult film actress Stormy Daniels during dealings over a book contract. Prosecutors said Avenatti paid for his own debts and expenses with stolen money.

Avenatti made a name for himself representing Daniels, who alleged an affair with President Trump, which Trump has repeatedly denied. Daniels was paid a hush-money payment from Trump’s former lawyer and confidant Michael Cohen in 2016 during the campaign. Cohen admitted to paying off Daniels and another woman in a 2018 guilty plea in federal court.

After becoming an outspoken Trump critic through the Daniels case, Avenatti suffered a personal and professional downfall mired in lawsuits, and criminal cases in New York and Los Angeles.