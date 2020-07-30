Hellerstein has yet to approve the deal.

Cohen was abruptly retaken into custody July 9 after meeting with a probation officer to discuss the terms of his home confinement, which would have prohibited him from speaking to the media or publishing his book while serving the remainder of his sentence. His lawyers filed a lawsuit saying those terms violated his First Amendment rights. Hellerstein agreed and ordered Cohen’s release.

Cohen, 53, has said his book is due out in September and would include unflattering information about Trump. According to court documents filed before Hellerstein’s ruling last week, the book will include examples of Trump making racist and anti-Semitic remarks in private settings.

Justice Department officials had argued that Cohen was combative throughout the probation meeting. The Federal Bureau of Prisons alleged that he refused to wear an ankle monitor, which was one of the requirements for his release to home confinement. Cohen’s lawyers disputed that, though they argued he shouldn’t have to wear one because he is not a violent convict.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, making false statements, lying to Congress and committing campaign finance violations in connection with hush-money payments to two women who during the 2016 campaign alleged having affairs with Trump years ago. Trump denies the allegations.

Cohen had been serving his sentence, which runs until November 2021, at a federal prison in Otisville, N.Y. He was released in May due to concerns about the coronavirus.

From the time of his release until July 9, he was living at home in Manhattan on a furlough status with no conditions — in a transition period before he was expected to enter into a home-confinement agreement.

In ordering Cohen’s release last week, Hellerstein said that Cohen’s lawyers did nothing wrong by questioning the home-confinement contract. The judge said, too, that he had never seen a gag order like the one proposed in Cohen’s case.