Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney, has been taken back into federal custody after the Bureau of Prisons alleged he had “refused the conditions of his home confinement.”

The move comes less than two months after Cohen was let out of federal prison early as part of the Justice Department’s push to stem the spread of coronavirus among inmates. The president’s former self-proclaimed “fixer” who would later become a nemesis to Trump had been serving a three-year term for financial crimes and lying to Congress.

Last week, Cohen was photographed by The New York Post eating outside the French restaurant Le Bilboquet, which is near his Manhattan apartment, sparking some speculation that he was violating the terms of his release. The Bureau of Prisons statement did not address that, noting only that on May 21, Cohen had been “placed on furlough pending placement on home confinement.”

“Today, Michael Cohen refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility,” the statement said.

Roger Adler, one of Cohen’s attorneys, said the development was “news to me,” and he was seeking more information.

“I don’t know of any grounds that existed for revoking a medical furlough,” he said.