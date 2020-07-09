Last week, Cohen was photographed by The New York Post eating outside the French restaurant Le Bilboquet, which is near his Manhattan apartment, sparking some speculation that he was violating the terms of his release. The Bureau of Prisons statement did not address that, noting only that on May 21, Cohen had been “placed on furlough pending placement on home confinement.”
“Today, Michael Cohen refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility,” the statement said.
Roger Adler, one of Cohen’s attorneys, said the development was “news to me,” and he was seeking more information.
“I don’t know of any grounds that existed for revoking a medical furlough,” he said.