President Trump has been publicly critical of Michigan’s leaders over the state-imposed measures to stem to spread of coronavirus, tweeting in April, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN.”

Federal and state authorities are scheduled to have a news conference on the charges at 1 p.m., and Whitmer is expected to deliver a statement at 3 p.m.

The FBI said in the affidavit that it became aware that people were discussing an overthrow of the government from social media postings in early 2020, and in June, two of those ultimately charged met with more than a dozen others in Ohio to discuss “creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient.” In that meeting, the FBI alleged, the group discussed both peaceful and violent tactics, and ultimately decided they needed to increase their numbers, according to the affidavit.

One in the group, Adam Fox, then reached out to a local militia group who the FBI already had been monitoring with a confidential informant over concern that it was plotting to kill police officers, according to the affidavit. They and others continued to meet throughout June, including at a Second Amendment rally in Lansing, the affidavit said.

Their plots were as extreme as they were violent. In a June 14 phone call, according to the affidavit, Fox talked of needing “200 men” to storm the Capitol building in Lansing to take hostages, including Whitmer. He said they would try Whitmer for “treason” before the November 2020 elections.

The group tried to evade detection — at one point meeting in the basement of a shop that was accessible through a trap door hidden underneath a rug, and turning their cellphones over to Fox, who put them in a box and took them upstairs. But an informant nonetheless wore a wire and recorded them, according to the affidavit.

Several members of the group participated in firearms training, and in July, they attempted to make and test improvised explosive devices — though they ultimately did not detonate as planned, according to the affidavit.

In addition to talking about storming the Capitol, the group discussed “shooting up” Whitmer’s vacation home or trying to abduct her as she left there or her official summer residence, the affidavit said. In July, according to the affidavit, Fox told a confidential informant he had “narrowed down his attack targets to the vacation home and the summer residence,” and he and others twice conducted surveillance at the vacation home, according to the affidavit.

In addition to Fox, those charged were identified as Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.