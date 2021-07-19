But by singling out China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) and hackers operating “with its knowledge,” the United States and its allies are seeking to put forward a common cyber approach with allies and lay down “clear expectations on how responsible nations behave in cyberspace,” said a senior administration official speaking on the condition of anonymity in advance of the allies’ collective statements under ground rules set by the White House. Administration officials have raised concerns with senior Chinese officials about the Microsoft incident and broader malicious cyber activity, “making clear that [China’s] actions threaten security, confidence, and stability in cyberspace,” the official said.