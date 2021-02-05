The troops will be split among five sites established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said, in an expansion of the Defense Department’s involvement in the pandemic response. The first contingent will arrive in California within the next 10 days, to begin operations around Feb. 15.

About 24,300 National Guard members were involved in the response as of Friday, but they were activated by governors in their respective states. Active-duty troops have not been involved.

The new vaccination effort comes after the Pentagon announced Wednesday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered a “stand down” of the entire military, during which commanders must address rising concerns about extremism in the ranks at some point in the next 60 days.

The order comes after the deadly assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of Trump supporters, including several who are veterans or have other ties to the military.

Some 7,000 National Guard members have remained deployed in Washington since the violence, down from a high of about 26,000 in the days after the attack.

Defense officials appear willing to keep the security mission around the Capitol going, considering that it can take days to mobilize a large presence from a force that is composed mostly of part-time soldiers.

Combined, the efforts amount to a broader attempt by the Biden administration to use the active-duty military to address domestic security concerns.

Kirby, speaking at the Pentagon on Friday, said the Defense Department infrequently holds a departmentwide stand-down to address an issue, though it has in the past for vexing matters such as sexual assault or suicide.

“It points to the seriousness with which the secretary and the leadership at the Pentagon are taking this issue,” Kirby said.



Critics say the new focus on domestic extremism amounts to an effort to root out conservatives in the military.

“This is nothing but a political litmus test of our brave men & women,” tweeted Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), echoing a point made on conservative talk shows. “It is obscene & dangerous to use soldiers who risk their lives for America as political pawns.”

Kirby rejected that allegation, calling it “absolutely unfounded and untrue.” The military has struggled with extremism for years, he said, but the events of Jan. 6 galvanized the sense that improvements are needed.

“It’s not about politics,” Kirby said. “It’s not about what you believe. It’s about what you do with those beliefs. It’s about how you act with those beliefs.”

Senior defense officials are still wrestling with what their definition of extremism should include, Kirby added. Membership alone in controversial groups, for instance, might not count as extremism. That is “certainly something” that senior defense officials will look at, Kirby said.

The focus at home comes as the Biden administration charts a new course forward abroad.

On Thursday, President Biden announced during his first major foreign policy address that he was recommitting to U.S. alliances, halting the Trump administration’s plans to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops from Germany and ending U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Austin, unlike some other senior counterparts in the Biden administration, has not yet given a major interview or news conference. But in a 400-word statement released Thursday night, he called Biden’s emphasis on diplomacy “reassuring” to Defense Department personnel and “our fellow citizens.”

Austin said that at the direction of Biden, the Pentagon will launch a global review of U.S. military deployments, strategy, missions and resources. The effort, Austin said, “will inform my advice to the Commander-in-Chief about how we best allocate military forces in pursuit of national interests.”

The defense secretary added that the United States stands alongside allies and partners old and new.