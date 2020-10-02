Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, last met with Trump on Sunday at a White House event for Gold Star families who have lost military family members in conflict, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement.
Esper, who is traveling in North Africa, tested negative on Monday and Wednesday of this week and would be tested again on Friday, Hoffman said, noting that there were no plans for Esper to return early. Milley was tested Friday morning and his result was negative, Hoffman added.
“There’s been no change to DoD alert levels,” Hoffman said. “The U.S. military stands ready to defend our country and interests. There’s no change to the readiness or capability of our armed forces. Our national command and control structure is in no way affected by this announcement.”
The flight of two Boeing E-6B Mercury aircraft on U.S. coasts around the time that the president’s positive test was announced was a coincidence, Hoffman said. Those aircraft are responsible for maintaining communications and command and control of the nation’s nuclear weapons.
“With regard to reports about E-6B aircraft on alert status, US STRATCOM has confirmed these E-6B aircraft were part of pre-planned missions,” Hoffman said. “Any timing to the president’s announcement was purely coincidental.”
Hoffman said Esper was confident the president and first lady Melania Trump would receive the best medical care from the U.S. military doctors who serve the White House.
“The Secretary has expressed his appreciation for the White House’s military medical team and is confident that they will ensure that the President and First Lady — like all members of our military family — will continue to receive the best medical care in the world,” Hoffman said.