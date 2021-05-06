Asked whether the United States would continue to provide air support to Afghan forces once the American ground presence is gone, Austin said the military would offer funding and logistical support from afar. He appeared to rule out routine U.S. air support and declined to say whether the U.S. military would get involved in the event of a Taliban assault on a major city. Even as Afghanistan has raced to scale up its air force in recent years, U.S. air support has remained a crucial factor in Afghan forces’ ability to respond to Taliban attacks.