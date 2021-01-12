The memo represented a rare step for a U.S. military leadership that has sought to keep the American armed forces out of the nation’s rancorous partisan politics in recent years. It came after a number of the rioters, who stormed the Capitol last week falsely claiming last year’s presidential election had been stolen from President Trump, turned out to be veterans of the U.S. military.

“The violent riot in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on the U.S. Congress, the Capitol Building and our Constitutional process,” the top officers said. “We mourn the deaths of the two Capitol policemen and others connected to these unprecedented events.”

The Joint Chiefs said that they witnessed actions inside the Capitol that were inconsistent with the rule of law and that the rights to freedom of speech and assembly “do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection.”

AD

AD

The top uniformed officers broadly affirmed that the military would continue to obey lawful orders from civilian leadership and protect the U.S. Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic, while supporting civil authorities to protect lives and property and helping ensure public safety in accordance with the law. The Joint Chiefs also called on the force to embody the ideals of the nation.

“As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation,” the Joint Chiefs said. “We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law.”

The top officers said that on Jan. 20, in accordance with the Constitution, confirmed by the states and courts and certified by Congress, Biden will be inaugurated and become commander in chief.