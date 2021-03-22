The test, the product of a decade of Army development, is designed to increase minimum fitness, decrease injury and ensure all soldiers are able to respond if they find themselves in combat. But it has produced a stark gender gap, most notably in one of the test’s six events: the leg tuck, which requires soldiers to hang from a pull-up bar before using their arms and core muscles to lift themselves up.

Of the female soldiers who had taken the test by the close of 2020, only 51 percent passed, compared to a 86 percent of male soldiers, according to Sgt. First Class William Reinier, an Army public affairs adviser. Some military women say the test overemphasizes strength over attributes like leadership and could especially hurt enlisted women, whose fitness scores directly count toward promotion chances.

When the Army began allowing troops to temporarily substitute the plank for the leg tuck, women’s outcomes improved dramatically. Among Army Band members — a diverse group in terms of age and gender — the pass rate went from 14 percent to 96 percent with the plank. Under the adjustments announced this week, the plank option will become permanent.

While the Army is maintaining a single, gender-neutral scoring system for the test, it is tentatively planning to place men and women in separate performance tiers relative to their gender. Promotion boards — which no longer see the troops’ photos or names in an attempt to eliminate bias — will see only the soldier’s ranking — gold or silver tier, for example — not their raw score.

The Army’s approach to fitness adds to the military’s ongoing debate about how to make the military a lethal fighting force and also improve its poor record of diversity, a debate that has been especially acute surrounding access to elite units. Women represent about 16 percent of the military but are underrepresented in combat jobs and in the military’s highest ranks.

With the tweaks to its fitness test, the Army is hoping to signal its commitment to consistent service-wide standards and avoid compounding the challenges facing women in uniform.