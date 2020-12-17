That deal called for the United States to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by spring, and for the Taliban to begin meeting with Afghan officials, break with al-Qaeda and not allow the country to be used as a safe haven for terrorists. U.S. officials said then that the military withdrawal would depend on the conditions on the ground, but the Taliban has maintained ties to al-Qaeda and launched waves of bloody attacks against Afghan security forces and civilians.

“The Chairman discussed the need for an immediate reduction of violence and accelerate progress towards a negotiated political solution which contributes to regional stability and safeguards U.S. national interests,” Flaherty said in a statement.

The meeting was Milley’s second with the Taliban — a detail not disclosed to the public until Thursday. He previously met with the group during a visit to the Middle East in June. Details about Milley’s travel this week were withheld until he departed the region.

In Kabul, Milley met with senior U.S. officials, including Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, and Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

“The senior leaders discussed the current security environment in Afghanistan,” Flaherty said in a separate statement. “The United States remains fully committed to helping Afghans create a secure and stable Afghanistan by supporting inclusive efforts to achieve peace.”

The meetings come as Washington prepares for a presidential transition that might alter the trajectory of the negotiations.

President Trump has pressed repeatedly for a military withdrawal from Afghanistan, even as U.S. diplomats use its presence as a tool in negotiations with the Taliban. After tweeting in October that all U.S. troops in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas, Trump settled on a plan that will cut the number of American service members there to 2,500 by the time he leaves office in January.

President-elect Joe Biden also has said that he wants to end so-called “forever wars” but has drawn a distinction between the last 19 years of military operations and counterterrorism operations against al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in the future. The United States must narrowly define those missions and continue them, he said, without fully defining what that means in the context of the deal the Trump administration signed with the Taliban.

About 4,000 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan, military officials said. Miller, in an interview with reporters traveling with Milley, said he will meet Trump’s target date for further reductions and was saddened by Taliban efforts to damage roads, bridges and other infrastructure, according to an Associated Press report.



“Military commanders on the ground are now starting to do things that are not conducive to peace talks and reconstruction and stability,” Miller said, according to the AP. “Clearly, the Taliban use violence as leverage.”



Senior military commanders recommended against withdrawing more U.S. troops this year, citing the tenuous situation in Afghanistan, senior defense officials have said. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper sent a classified memo to the White House in November with a similar recommendation, citing the advice of senior military commanders, the senior officials said. The president fired him days later.

Milley, in a recent online event with the Brookings Institution, framed the U.S. war in Afghanistan as something that provided small lasting gains.