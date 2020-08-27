One example the authors cite is China’s DF-100 anti-ship missile. Though described as a cruise missile, it travels at speeds and distances traditionally associated with ballistic missiles and uses a large rocket booster to launch akin to those that power ballistic missiles. Simply dubbing it a cruise missile would fail to capture its full range of capabilities, the authors suggest.

Their call for new missile names comes as the Pentagon grapples with the proliferation of new missile technology among its competitors in Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. Missiles are faster and more agile than they have ever been before, creating a challenge for Pentagon war planners as they worry about being able to defend against the advancing threats.

The report argues that the way missiles are named matters.

“It’s definitely relevant in terms of supporting decision-making on how to respond to the threat,” said Jamie Morin, vice president of defense systems operations at the Aerospace Corporation, who previously served as director of cost assessment and program evaluation at the Pentagon. “If people think things fit neatly into categories, but they’re not really categories, but a spectrum, you may end up with the wrong policy solution. We’d like the decision makers to be able to think clearly.”

The report argues that the classification of missiles influences not only arms control negotiations with foreign powers but also the U.S. military’s missile warning protocols, missile defense systems and contingency plans. If the Defense Department uses terms that lack clarity, the United States could find itself ill-equipped to handle future threats, the report warns.



“Today, we should no longer think of ballistic missile trajectories as following a predictable parabolic arc. Nor can we think of cruise missiles as maneuverable but slow,” the report says. “Nor should we think of hypersonic glide vehicles as some completely new category unrelated to these more traditional threats.”

The authors of the report, Steven T. Dunham and Robert S. Wilson, analyzed 77 unique missile systems already deployed or in flight testing in China, Iran, North Korea and Russia. Though they are all described as ballistic missiles, only 26 of them actually fit the classic definition — a missile that follows a predictable parabolic arc after its launch and doesn’t maneuver to change course midflight. The rest have some ability to maneuver after launch — and many can deviate significantly from their ballistic trajectories.

“Missiles are not just ballistic anymore, even many of the ones that are called ballistic. We need to evolve accordingly,” the report says. “Using old classifications, we risk mischaracterizing the threats missiles pose and pursuing incorrect and ineffective ways to mitigate them.”

The report also contends that the delineation between ballistic missiles and cruise missiles is becoming increasingly artificial.

A traditional cruise missile is launched with a small booster motor, or sometimes no booster motor at all, if it’s fired from an airplane, and can swerve its trajectory dramatically before impact. Traditionally, a cruise missile travels slower than a ballistic missile and stays closer to the ground, sometimes skimming along the sea or land.

But according to the authors of the report, some new cruise missiles are now using large ballistic missile-like booster motors and can travel at supersonic speeds, making some of the assumptions implicit in how the missiles are categorized inaccurate. The DF-100 is an example.

The authors propose a new method of naming and classifying missiles that not only communicates the range of the projectile weapon but also describes the capabilities of its payload, the part of the missile that includes the warhead.

Many payloads have a propulsion system that allows them to motor on their own after being launched into flight. Others, such as those on hypersonic glide vehicles, travel unpowered after launch using aerodynamics through the atmosphere more than five times the speed of sound.

The Aerospace Corporation researchers’ proposed new taxonomy would break down missiles into five categories of range and five categories of payload type, instantly giving defense officials more information about a given weapon through its name alone.