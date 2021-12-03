“When officers break the law, they violate their oath and undermine the community’s trust,” Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at a news conference in New York City.
The sweeping pattern-or-practice investigation is the fourth the Biden administration has launched into local law enforcement agencies this year, along with, Minneapolis, Louisville and Phoenix. The Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland has reinvigorated the use of federal intervention into local policing after the Trump administration abandoned the practice, calling it federal overreach.
Such investigations typically take more than a year to complete and are likely to result in a court-approved consent decree mandating a lengthy series of reforms, which can take years and cost millions of dollars.
The Mount Vernon department is far smaller than the others currently under investigation, with 184 officers. But federal officials said their investigation would be conducted in a similar manner, including interviews with police leaders, city officials and community members and a review of the department’s policies, incident reports and body-camera footage.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the Justice Department has received reports that officers engaged in abusive tactics against suspects who were already in police custody, as well as individuals suspected of nonviolent offenses and juveniles.
The probe will look into allegations that officers “routinely conducted searches without a sufficient legal basis,” Clarke said, including strip searches, visual body cavity searches and manual body cavity searches.
A Mount Vernon police official directed questions to the mayor’s office. A spokesman for Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, who has previously expressed support for a federal investigation of the police, said a statement would be forthcoming.
