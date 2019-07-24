This live story is being reported by Matt Zapotosky, Karoun Demirjian, Rachael Bade, Rosalind S. Helderman, Tom Hamburger, Shane Harris, Devlin Barrett and John Wagner.

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is scheduled to testify publicly before two separate congressional panels Wednesday and for the first time address questions about his investigation of President Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The first hearing, before the House Judiciary Committee, will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the second, before the House Intelligence Committee, will begin at noon.

Democratic lawmakers have signaled they intend to dig into the episodes Mueller outlined in his 448-page report of potential obstruction of justice by Trump, though they might find the former special counsel is a reluctant witness. Mueller has said he preferred not to say more about his work in public and — if made to do so — he would not speak beyond what was detailed in his report.

Republicans, meanwhile, are likely to grill Mueller on what they view as impropriety in his investigation, focusing intensely on anti-Trump text messages exchanged by an FBI agent and an FBI lawyer who worked on the case.

7:15 a.m.: Trump lashes out at Democrats and Mueller deputy as hearings approach

In advance of the hearings, Trump lashed out at Democrats, claiming they have tried to “illegally fabricate a crime” of obstruction of Mueller’s probe.

In his first tweet of the morning, Trump also questioned why Mueller is not investigating the FBI and others behind an investigation that he termed an “illegal and treasonous attack on our country.” He claimed to be “a very innocent President.”

Next, Trump turned his attention to Aaron Zebley, Mueller’s deputy special counsel who is expected to appear with him at one of Wednesday’s hearings and be sworn in for possible testimony at the other.

Mueller’s request to have Zebley appear with him spurred some controversy Tuesday, as Republicans decried the move as a last-minute surprise that goes against normal procedure. The Justice Department also objects to Zebley testifying.

“It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers,” Trump wrote. “This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far!”

Trump told reporters this week that he plans to watch “a little bit” of the hearings by the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. Trump has nothing on his public schedule Wednesday until 4:10 p.m., when he plans to head to West Virginia for a fundraising reception.

7 a.m.: What will Republicans ask about?

Republicans in Congress have long sought to investigate the Mueller probe — which some believe was initiated inappropriately before Mueller’s appointment and was tainted by anti-Trump bias. They already have questioned other FBI and Justice Department officials about those concerns. Now, they will get a crack at Mueller himself.

Perhaps the ripest area of inquiry could be how Mueller handled two people who worked on the case — FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page — and were found to have exchanged anti-Trump text messages.

Mueller removed Strzok from the investigation after the messages were discovered, and Page already had left. Both have insisted their personal views did not affect their work. But Mueller himself might be asked about what steps he took to make sure of that, and what he knew about the political leanings of other members of his team.

On Monday, Trump himself referred to Strzok and Page in a tweet in which both questioned the value of Wednesday’s hearing and suggested lawmakers should ask about the text messages.

“Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple,” Trump wrote. “In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt. Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION! But the questions should be asked, why were all of Clinton’s people given immunity, and why were the text messages of Peter S and his lover, Lisa Page, deleted and destroyed right after they left Mueller, and after we requested them(this is Illegal)?”

Trump seemed to be referring to a report made public in December that said the Justice Department inspector general could not recover texts from the phones assigned to Strzok and Page for their work with Mueller because by the time investigators requested the devices, they had been reset in preparation for others to use them.

The report makes no mention of Mueller’s playing any role in the deletion of texts and notes that the Justice Department had told investigators it “routinely resets mobile devices to factory settings” when they are returned to be given to other users. The inspector general recovered thousands of Page’s and Strzok’s texts from other devices, and said there was “no evidence” either of them tried to get around FBI data retention policies.

6:30 a.m.: Democrats likely to focus on obstruction

Democrats are likely to focus much of their questioning on the myriad episodes Mueller outlined in his report that describe efforts by Trump to stymie his investigation. Even if Mueller does not go beyond the report, some lawmakers say, his publicly describing Trump’s conduct could be revelatory for an American public that has not fully absorbed the special counsel’s written findings. Even FBI Director Christopher A. Wray conceded Tuesday that he had not “read every single word” of the document, though he had reviewed it.

“For many Americans this will be blockbuster, new information,” Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, told The Post recently. “We just need him to convey the facts, and that will result in people learning . . . there is a lot of evidence that the president obstructed justice.”

6 a.m.: A reluctant witness, intent on sticking to the script

Mueller’s appearance on Capitol Hill Tuesday will be must-see television, and Democrats — especially those who support impeaching the president — view it as a pivotal moment in their bid to educate the public about Trump’s efforts to obstruct an investigation into ties between his campaign an the Kremlin.

But Mueller might leave them disappointed.

The only other time Mueller spoke publicly about his probe, at a news conference in May, he signaled that he did not want to testify, and, if forced to do so, would not speak beyond his report.

“We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself,” Mueller said.

Those who know Mueller have told The Post they expect he will stick to his word, and likely leave lawmakers disappointed with how little he reveals. A former FBI director, Mueller is no stranger to congressional hearings and politely deflecting inquiries — though when pressed, he occasionally gives in.

A Mueller spokesman reiterated this week that Mueller does not intend to talk beyond his report, and added that he will submit a copy of the publicly available version of the document as his official statement for the record. Mueller will also read a separate opening statement, the spokesman said.