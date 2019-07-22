A spokesman for former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III reiterated Monday that Mueller does not intend to stray beyond what was detailed in his 448-page report when he testifies before Congress this week.

Mueller, in fact, plans to submit the publicly available version of his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election as a statement for the record, the spokesman said.

“His official statement for the record will be the Mueller report itself,” said Jim Popkin of the Seven Oaks Media Group, who was recently tapped to help Mueller handle media inquiries in advance of his congressional testimony.

Asked whether Mueller intended to speak beyond his report, Popkin referred to a May news conference in which Mueller said he would not and added: “As he made pretty clear then, you can expect him to stick pretty close to the four walls of the report come Wednesday.”

Mueller will first appear before the House Judiciary Committee starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Because of the committee’s size, that hearing is expected to last about three hours. He will then appear before the House Intelligence Committee at noon, in a hearing that is expected to last about two hours.

Popkin said Mueller will read an opening statement in addition to submitting his full report for the record. He said Mueller has been preparing for the testimony in unused office space at the WilmerHale law firm, where Mueller worked before leaving to lead the special counsel investigation.

Popkin declined to provide details of the preparation, except to say, “He’s going to be prepared on Wednesday.”

Mueller’s testimony will be must-see TV, though it is unclear whether lawmakers will be able to pry from him any revelations. Democrats have signaled that they intend to focus much of their questioning on the episodes Mueller outlined in his report in which Trump sought to impede the investigation. Republicans, meanwhile, are likely to focus on what they see as bias among some on Mueller’s team.

Though Mueller, a former FBI director, has vast experience at congressional hearings, his testimony Wednesday probably will be more contentious than his previous appearances on Capitol Hill. Those who know him say they expect him to stick to the script and probably leave lawmakers of both parties disappointed. Mueller said at the May news conference that he hoped that event would be his last time speaking publicly about his work and that, if pressed to testify, he would not speak beyond his report.

“We chose those words carefully,” he said, “and the work speaks for itself.”