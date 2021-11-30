Maxwell’s defense attorney told jurors in opening arguments Monday that she was being unfairly targeted and was a “scapegoat for a man who behaved badly.”
Prosecutors have said Maxwell played a key role in supplying girls to Epstein, who allegedly demanded as many as three “massages” a day.
The witness who took the stand Tuesday afternoon is now a soap opera actress and singer who testified under the pseudonym Jane. She said that she was abused “more than once” by Epstein at age 14 and that Maxwell was the person who was most often in the room when it happened.
The young woman said that he met Epstein and Maxwell at the Interlochen Center for the Arts summer camp in Michigan in 1994 and that the pair took an interest in her.
“We saw this tall thin woman approach us,” she said of her first meeting with Maxwell and Epstein, who was a benefactor of the arts program. “She was walking a cute little Yorkie, and the Yorkie came by us and we asked if we could pet the dog.”
At the time, Jane lived in Palm Beach, Fla., where Epstein had a villa and where prosecutors say rampant sexual abuse of children took place. Soon after the camp meeting, Jane said, she and her mother were invited to Epstein’s home for tea. It was a short time after Jane's father had died of lymphoma. Epstein and Maxwell soon earned her mother's trust under the guise that they intended to mentor the promising young artist, prosecutors alleged.
Jane testified about biweekly visits to Epstein’s house, with trips to the movies and poolside hangouts. Her mother was not there after the first meeting, because “she wasn't invited,” the witness said. Eventually, the visits took a more sexualized turn, she said. On one visit, she said, Maxwell was topless by the pool with other women who were also topless or naked.
“I was just shocked because I hadn't seen that before,” the young woman said.
Maxwell, whose father was Britain-based media mogul Robert Maxwell, is charged with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy as well as counts related to facilitating the travel of minors for illegal sex acts. If convicted on all counts, she will face up to 70 years in prison. The trial is expected to last about six weeks.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
