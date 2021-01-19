The Pentagon on Tuesday referred questions about the guardsmen who have been removed to the Secret Service, which in turn said that any questions about National Guard personnel should be directed to the Defense Department.



“In order to maintain critical operational security surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, the U.S. Secret Service and our law enforcement partners will not be commenting on the means and methods used to conduct the agency mission, inclusive of protective intelligence matters,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “Any questions specific to National Guard Bureau personnel should be directed to the Defense Department and the National Guard Bureau.”

The Associated Press first reported that some guardsmen would be removed from inauguration duty.

Not all of the Guardsmen being removed from inauguration duty necessarily have far-right militia ties; in some cases the military is removing individuals flagged by the FBI without knowing the reason they were flagged out of an abundance of caution, according to one official.

Guardsmen closer to the inner workings of the inauguration, like those overseeing access points, may receive higher levels of screening, said Michael Taheri, a retired Air Force major general and former director of staff for the National Guard Bureau.

Background checks for service members have broadened in recent years to include social media activity, Taheri said, mirroring how private companies comb online behavior for prospective hires.

“My guess is there is a lot of open stuff out there,” he said.

About 25,000 guardsmen are expected to serve in the inauguration, following the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob that sought to stop the certification of Biden as the victor in the election over President Trump. Democratic lawmakers have sought the vetting as a precaution following the arrest of several veterans and at least two current service members in the group.