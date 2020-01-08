Live updates: Trump says Iranian strike caused no American or Iraqi casualties, new sanctions on Iran will be imposed
The briefings with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, CIA Director Gina Haspel, and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, come as congressional Democrats are contemplating votes on resolutions that seek to restrain Trump’s ability to counter Iran, and ordering the president to withdraw U.S. forces engaged in hostilities against Tehran.
Trump announced Wednesday morning that “Iran appears to be standing down,” noting that “no American or Iraqi lives were lost” in the attack on coalition facilities. The president made his comments flanked by Vice President Pence, Pompeo and several military leaders. He did not endorse additional hostile action against Iran.
Instead, the president promised that the administration would “immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime.”
Trump’s team offers mixed messages about ‘imminent’ attack from Iran as justification for killing Soleimani
It is unclear how the president’s apparent turn away from military conflict — for now — will affect Democrats’ plans. They have been unconvinced by the administration’s argument that it had legal authority to conduct the strike on Soleimani, which officials have claimed was done both in self-defense and in accordance with Congress’s 2002 authorization to use military force in Iraq against the regime of Saddam Hussein.
Senior administration officials contradicted one another this week when making public statements about whether the strike was carried out as retaliation against attacks by Iran-backed militias, or to ward off an “imminent” attack.
On Wednesday morning, a group of House Democrats led by Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) sent a letter to Trump, arguing that the administration “has yet to provide the American people and Congress with a sufficient explanation as to why this action was necessary” nor what its strategy is “for curbing Iran’s regional aggression or nuclear ambitions.”
The letter asks the administration to release a comprehensive, unclassified explanation to the American public, and is co-signed by several House Democratic committee leaders, including Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.).