“How was it possible that we invested 20 years into this country and into training and equipping police forces and army, when there was so little resistance?” said one European official, recounting a pointed question that was asked during the virtual session. “Soldiers threw away their arms or escaped into neighboring countries.”
Diplomats spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of a closed meeting and the failure of the longest-running NATO mission in recent history.
NATO troops were involved in both combat and noncombat roles in Afghanistan, including a recent mission to train and assist Afghan security forces.
Within a little more than a week, Taliban fighters overran more than a dozen provincial capitals and entered Kabul with no resistance. Scores of NATO-trained Afghan security forces simply melted away.
Some NATO diplomats said the chaotic situation in Afghanistan would weigh heavily on the alliance, which is just starting to recover from the instability caused by former president Donald Trump, who routinely questioned the alliance’s relevance.
Diplomats specifically complained about a lack of consultation with NATO allies by the Biden administration before it decided to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan, several said. The resulting chaos has forced member states to launch rescue missions of citizens in Afghanistan, with countries including France and Britain sending teams to escort citizens trapped outside Kabul.
In the long run, said one senior European diplomat who took part in Friday’s discussions, the chaos will raise questions about “how to proceed in an alliance when Europeans and Americans have not opposite but different interests and how Europeans should be prepared to spend more and take more risks.”
At a briefing following the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that there were “hard questions” member nations would need to ask themselves about the mission in Afghanistan and that he intends to “conduct a thorough assessment of NATO’s engagement” there.
“We were clear-eyed about the risks of withdrawing our troops,” Stoltenberg said. “But the speed of the collapse of the Afghan political and military leadership and armed forces was not anticipated.”
The evacuation of citizens from NATO member countries also dominated the discussions, officials said.
Many of the European members of the alliance pressed for an extension of the current U.S. deadline of evacuating people from the airport by Aug. 31. U.S. troops play a critical role in securing the airport, where thousands of foreigners and Afghans vulnerable to Taliban reprisals have flocked to in an attempt to flee the country.
On Friday, Biden vowed to continue to evacuate U.S. citizens for as long as necessary and do “everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies.”
Stoltenberg described the situation outside Kabul International Airport as “very dire and difficult.”
“The U.S. has stated that the timeline ends on the 31st of August, but several of our allies raised . . . the need to potentially extend that to be able to get more people out,” Stoltenberg said.
According to NATO, more than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since Sunday.