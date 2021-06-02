In The Post’s case, the department sought the records of reporters Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller, and former Post reporter Adam Entous, from April 15, 2017, to July 31, 2017. The letter does not state the purpose of the phone records’ seizure, but toward the end of the time frame mentioned in the letters, those reporters wrote a story about classified U.S. intelligence intercepts indicating that, in 2016, then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) had discussed the Trump campaign with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States at the time. Sessions went on to become Trump’s first attorney general.