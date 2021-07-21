The decision drew immediate criticism from Russia hawks in Congress who hoped the United States could find a way to block the nearly-completed multibillion-dollar project they say gives Moscow leverage over U.S. allies in Europe.
The Biden administration viewed the project as a dilemma that forced it to choose between restoring its beleaguered relationship with Berlin and keeping its public promise to oppose the project. U.S. officials doubted that U.S. sanctions could ultimately prevent its completion and argued that a deal with Germany rather than a protracted fight offered the best outcome.
“Look, this is a bad situation and a bad pipeline,” Victoria Nuland, the No. 3 official at the State Department, told senators in Washington on Wednesday. “But we need to help protect Ukraine. And I feel that we have made some significant steps in that direction with this agreement.”
The administration planned to provide additional details of the arrangement later Wednesday.
Because the Nord Stream 2 pipeline circumvents Ukraine, a current transit partner with Moscow, Kyiv could lose about $2 billion in annual payments from Moscow as part of a transit contract for Russian gas that’s set to end in 2024.
But it’s the prospect of the Kremlin feeling more emboldened in its dealings with Ukraine that is driving the Ukrainians’ greatest opposition to the project. In an attempt to smooth over the decision, State Department Counselor Derek Chollet traveled to Kyiv on Tuesday to discuss the issue. He then travels to Warsaw to discuss the policy with Polish officials, who have also been critical of the Russian pipeline.
In recent weeks, Russia has increased its diplomatic pressure against Ukraine, which included publication of a lengthy article by President Vladimir Putin in which he claimed that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people.”
If their country no longer serves as a transit country for Russian gas, Ukraine’s authorities fear that Moscow will feel less constrained in the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian regular forces are battling Kremlin-directed separatists.
At the very least, Ukrainians say, the Kremlin could feel less pressure to reach a compromise with Kyiv in negotiations to end the seven-year-old war.
Robyn Dixon in Moscow and David Stern in Mukachevo, Ukraine, contributed to this report.