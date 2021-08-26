In a statement released Thursday, a Justice Department spokesperson said the Bureau of Prisons, which oversees and operates federal prisons and jails, “has assessed steps necessary to improve conditions at the [MCC]” and would need to close for an indeterminate amount of time.
“In an effort to address the issues at MCC NY as quickly and efficiently as possible, the Department has decided to close the MCC, at least temporarily, until those issues have been resolved,” the statement said.
“Planning for the deactivation is under way, and we will have more updates as that process continues,” the statement continued.
The spokesperson declined to comment on where the inmates will be housed when the facility is cleared out. The decision to close the MCC follows a tour of the jail by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco on a recent trip to New York.
Defense attorneys and prisoners rights advocates regularly decry treatment of inmates at the city’s federal jails. At a woman’s sentencing in April, U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon ripped into officials at the MCC and at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, saying the facilities are “run by morons.”
McMahon, who was chief judge in the district and led the courts through a long stretch of the pandemic before stepping down from that role, told the woman she would have given her time served after the treatment she suffered at the MCC but that she needed to issue a minimum five year sentence under the law.
The defendant, Tiffany Days, was in solitary confinement for 75 days after contracting covid-19 in jail, despite her pristine disciplinary record, her attorney Xavier Donaldson said at the sentencing.
“It is the finding of this court that the conditions to which she was subjected are as disgusting, inhuman as anything I’ve heard about any Colombian prison, but more so because we’re supposed to be better than that,” McMahon said at the proceeding.
Epstein’s suicide about a month after his 2019 arrest on sex-trafficking charges brought a new public awareness to security failures at the prison. Two jail guards were arrested on charges they skipped mandated inmate checks while on duty the night Epstein died.
Last year, a loaded gun was discovered in an inmate’s cell, further fueling prisoner safety concerns. Complaints about a lack of basic sanitation and rat infestations are regularly lodged by inmates and their advocates.
Epstein’s longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting trial at the MDC for charges related to recruiting and trafficking his victims, has been arguing for months for release from the facility, describing sleepless nights, near starvation and regular mistreatment. Maxwell has lost a number of bids for pretrial release on bond and is set to face trial later this year.