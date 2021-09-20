In a recent post that set off alarms for federal agents who were monitoring him, Figueroa uploaded photos of Abinader’s motorcade in New York City, putting himself in proximity to the Caribbean dignitary.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Li, without naming the targeted official, said in court that Figueroa “appears to have tracked” Abinader’s whereabouts in New York City, further escalating concerns over menacing messages he posted to Instagram and Facebook accounts — aimed at the foreign leader.
Figueroa’s attorney, Amy Gallicchio, argued his words were “hollow” and that he was not a true threat.
“There’s nothing to suggest there is any intent to carry out these words,” she added.
In a video taken by a Dominican news network on Monday, Abinader said he didn’t have any details about the threats against him. Reached after Figueroa’s court appearance, a spokesman for Abinader said he only recently learned of the development and did not provide further comment.
U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott ordered Figueroa held without the option of posting bond, after Li said that the suspect is a public danger and a flight risk. He recently tried to travel to the Dominican Republic to try to find Abinader but was stopped at Newark International Airport because his passport had expired.
Shortly before the bail ruling, Figueroa spoke out of turn in court after Cott warned him that such statements could hurt his case.
In the brief remarks, Figueroa claimed the narrative laid out by the prosecutor was “wrong” and that the Instagram and Facebook accounts through which threats were allegedly made were not his.
“I don’t know who posted that,” he said. “That’s the assistant of the president — those are his accounts.”
Some of his posts reflected his apparent support of QAnon, an Internet-driven conspiracy theory network which tends to support the populist politics of former president Donald Trump. In one video, set against dramatic music, there was a cascade of visuals including photos of Trump, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and an American flag.
Officials said Figueroa confirmed the accounts were his in voluntary conversations with law enforcement before his arrest.
His posts included ominous comments and threats, officials said. In an Aug. 22 video he urged his audience to recall what had happened to the president of Haiti, which neighbors the Dominican Republic. It was an apparent reference to the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated on July 7.
Last month, Figueroa allegedly posted a photo of an assault rifle to one of his Instagram accounts — an image which has since been deleted, according to his criminal complaint. He told investigators he had weapons in the Dominican Republic but did not have any in the United States.
On Sept. 17, in a voluntary interview with members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force — which is composed of FBI and New York police investigators — he conceded that he posted a photo of the bulky weapon on social media but said he did not intend any harm for Abinader.
In that meeting, he was asked to surrender a small kitchen knife that he had in his possession.
Figueroa, who lived with family in New York, is essentially homeless because he was ordered by court to stay away from his sister after choking her and making threats.
Dominican newspaper Diario Libre described Figueroa as a Dominican who has promoted himself on social media as an aspiring presidential candidate for 2024 and who has previously threatened Dominican activists and public figures.
He has been accused of attacking activists with an initiative called the Green March, a Dominican anti-corruption protest movement.
Schmidt reported from Bogotá, Colombia.