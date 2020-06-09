NYPD officer Vincent D’Andraia, 28, was charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment related to an incident involving 20-year-old Dounya Zayer near the Barclays Center on May 29 — an incident captured on cellphone video and widely seen and remarked on by local officials. The arena, which is home to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Islanders, has been a frequent assembly location for protesters since rallies and marches began here on May 28.

D’Andraia’s arrest, which came less than two weeks after the confrontation, marks a potential shift in the way the justice system in the city handles police cases. Police officer arrests related to on-duty incidents in New York are historically rare and can take months or longer to happen. The video shows an officer identified as D’Andraia knocking the activist to the pavement and continuing to walk forward with the rest of his detail as she lay hurt on the ground.

The officer, wearing a surgical mask when he appeared for a virtual arraignment from a cell in the holding area of Brooklyn Criminal Court, did not have to enter a plea during his first appearance before a judge. Judge Levy Abadi issued an order of protection barring D’Andraia from having any contact, including through an intermediary, with the victim in the case. The officer’s attorney, Stephen Worth, did not oppose the order. D’Andraia was ordered to next appear in court in October.

D’Andraia called Zayer a “stupid f---ing b----” as he knocked her phone out of her hand and pushed her to the ground, where she smacked her head on the pavement, according to a criminal complaint filed against him.

Zayer suffered “substantial pain and suffering to her head and back” as well as a seizure and concussion, according to the complaint filed by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.

The officer was assigned to a precinct that covers Brownsville, a mostly minority neighborhood in Brooklyn. D’Andraia was suspended without pay after the incident, while the mayor and police commissioner publicly denounced his conduct. The NYPD announced last week that D’Andraia’s supervisor who was at the scene would be transferred out of the precinct.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement that he “cannot tolerate the use of excessive force against anyone exercising” the right to peacefully protest.

“This is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law,” Gonzalez said. “I am deeply troubled by this unnecessary assault.”

D’Andraia is being provided legal representation by his union, the Police Benevolent Association. A union representative could not immediately be reached for comment. Worth, the officer’s lawyer, declined to discuss the case and referred a request for comment to the PBA.

PBA President Pat Lynch referred to D’Andraia’s arrest at a news conference Tuesday, saying the district attorneys in the city “will not prosecute criminals who looted . . . who rioted,” but did charge “a police officer whose boss sent him out there to do a job, [and] was put in a bad situation during a chaotic time.”