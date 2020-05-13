Manafort’s cooperation in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election was short lived, as prosecutors accused him of continuing to lie to them and sought prison time.

AD

Manafort, who was sentenced to seven years, was released to his home in Alexandria, Va., from the minimum security Lorretto Federal Correctional Institution in central Pennsylvania, serving a term set to end November 2024. His release was first reported by ABC News.

AD

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons reported as of Tuesday that 2,818 inmates and 262 staff in its 140,000 prisoner system have tested positive for the virus, and 50 inmates have died. There have been no confirmed infections at the Loretto complex, according to the bureau.

His attorneys last April argued that, in light of the covid-19 pandemic, Manafort should be released to serve out at least a portion of that sentence with his wife in their Northern Virginia condominium. His release was confirmed by attorney Todd Blanche.

AD

“Mr. Manafort is 71 years old and suffers from several preexisting health conditions, including high blood pressure, liver disease, and respiratory ailments,” his lawyers wrote.

Manafort was hospitalized for several days in December due to heart problems, they noted, and in February contracted both influenza and bronchitis. Given that history, they said that if he became infected with covid-19 “Mr. Manafort is at a significantly higher risk for serious illness or death.”

AD

Attorney General William P. Barr in late March directed the BOP to release to home confinement more vulnerable prisoners not considered a danger to the community.

BOP has said they are “prioritizing for consideration” inmates who had served more than half their sentences or had 18 months or less remaining; Manafort is not in either category.

AD

No covid-19 cases have yet been reported at Loretto. As of April 19, there are 495 federal inmates and 309 staff who have confirmed positive test results.

The Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney, was approved for release to home confinement over the objection of prosecutors. He was serving a three-year sentence at a facility in New York where 15 inmates have testified positive.

AD

Both Gates and Manafort landed in federal custody because of illegal lobbying work they did for Ukraine, taxes they failed to pay on $15 million in unreported income and bank fraud they committed when the business dried up. Gates pleaded guilty and testified against Manafort at trial; Manafort accepted a plea deal in D.C. federal court after being convicted on some charges in federal court in Alexandria.

AD