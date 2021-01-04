A central figure in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian interference in the election that year, Manafort was convicted in federal court of various financial crimes and served well less than his 7½-year prison sentence.

Vance brought his case against Manafort in March 2019. New York Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley dismissed it later that year, saying the charges too closely overlapped with the federal conviction. The dismissal was upheld in October by a state appeals court, a decision Vance now hopes the New York Court of Appeals will agree to review.

Manafort’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, wrote in Monday’s letter to New York’s top judge that the state court charges dismissed more than a year ago “allege the exact same fraud, causing the exact same harm” and “to the exact same victims as were at issue in the prior federal proceeding.”

Vance’s argument is “unprecedented and unsupportable,” Blanche added. “In the context of this closely watched case, the People attempted to overstep the bounds of New York’s double jeopardy statute.”

Vance’s office has argued that a built-in exception in New York’s double-jeopardy law should apply because the conduct resulted in “different harms” from what transpired in the federal case.

Trump has the authority to pardon individuals for federal crimes, but he does not have the power to thwart state prosecutions. Blanche noted in his letter that a law recently enacted in New York to create a double-jeopardy exemption in the event of a presidential pardon does not apply in Manafort’s case because it took effect after he was prosecuted in federal court.

Manafort’s pardon, which the White House announced Dec. 23, marked the fifth time Trump has intervened on behalf of those charged in an investigation he has derided as “the Russian collusion hoax.” The president’s friend Roger Stone, another target of Mueller’s prosecutors, received a full pardon the same day.

Manafort was granted compassionate release from custody in May and allowed to enter home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear if Manafort would have been be expected to return to prison after the threat of covid-19 ceased.