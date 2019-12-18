Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley said state law prohibits the type of case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in an effort to ensure Manafort would be held accountable and remain in custody should Trump move to issue a pardon for the federal convictions.

Manafort’s lawyers argued that the Republican political consultant embroiled in the 2016 election scandal was already charged and convicted of the same crimes in one of his federal cases — a tax and bank fraud case tried in federal court in Alexandria, Va.

He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction charges in September 2018. Manafort is serving a 7-1/2 year sentence in federal prison. Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Manafort, argued in court papers that the local case was unconstitutional, but prosecutors believed they had legal standing.

The district attorney’s office said that Manafort defrauded two banks — Citizen Bank and Federal Savings — to obtain loans for properties in New York City and Long Island.

