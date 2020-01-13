“This was an act of terrorism,” Barr said.

The Pensacola gunman, a Royal Saudi Air Force member, was training at the base in December when he used a legally purchased 9mm handgun to go on a rampage, authorities have said. He was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy.

The FBI has been treating the attack as a terrorist incident, after discovering an anti-American screed posted online by the gunman just before he began firing on the base, according to the people familiar with the matter. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss decisions by government officials.

The Saudi government has been cooperative in the FBI investigation, even going so far as to help U.S. investigators link particular social media accounts to individuals, according to a U.S. official.

Investigators believe the gunman posted a screed on Twitter expressing hatred of U.S. foreign policy toward Muslims, according to a law enforcement official.

Last week, the FBI revealed a technical complication in the investigation.

The FBI’s top lawyer, Dana Boente, sent a letter to Apple asking for the company’s help to open two iPhones that belonged to the gunman. For years, Apple has resisted any efforts to alter the encryption on their phones to make it possible for the company to give government investigators access to the data on such phones, saying to do so would weaken the security of all their customers’ devices.

“Even though the shooter is dead, the FBI, out of an abundance of caution, has secured court authorization to search the contents of the phones in order to exhaust all leads in this high priority national security investigation,” Boente wrote to the company.

“Unfortunately, FBI has been unable to access the contents of the phones,” the letter said, even after asking private technology experts if they could help agents crack them. “None of those reachouts has shown us a path forward.”

In a statement, Apple said it had already helped FBI agents on the Pensacola case by sharing relevant data in its cloud storage. Apple and other companies have said that encryption on phones is an important safeguard protecting millions of consumers against hackers and other criminals.