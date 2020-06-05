The Department of Defense, led by Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, appears to have made the decision without consulting the White House, where President Trump has ordered a militarized show of force on the streets of Washington D.C. since demonstrations in the city were punctured by an episode of looting on Sunday. Trump specifically had encouraged the National Guard to be armed.

Initially, a small group of the guardsmen deployed in the city had been carrying guns while standing outside monuments, but the bulk of the forces, such as those working with federal park police at Lafayette Square in front of the White House, didn’t carry firearms out of caution. Now, all of the roughly 5,000 guardsmen who have been deployed or are deploying to Washington, D.C., have been told not to use weaponry or ammunition, according to four officials familiar with the order.

“The whole purpose behind that was a purposeful show of de-escalation,” said one U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an order that hasn’t been made public yet. “We’re here, but we’re walking things down.”

The White House has not been involved in the decision, a senior administration official said. Trump has encouraged the National Guard to be armed, and wanted them to be as a show of force.

Because the District of Columbia is a special federal jurisdiction without the status of a state, the D.C. National Guard is controlled by the president, who delegated his authority over the forces to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. The District’s mayor can request the deployment of the D.C. Guard but doesn’t have the power to do so herself or control them once deployed.

A senior U.S. defense official said Esper communicated the order to the D.C. Guard and other guardsmen earlier in the week through McCarthy and the head of the National Guard, Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, and confirmed the White House wasn’t involved in the decision. The order affected only about 10 guardsmen who had been out on patrol with firearms that weren’t loaded but with ammunition in their packs, the senior defense official said.

“It is important to note that only a small population (roughly a dozen) were armed and were posted at monument locations throughout the district,” a defense official said in a statement. “These guardsman carried unloaded weapons with ammunition on their body. The National Guard is the right force for the mission, and the contribution to the support to law enforcement from other states has our nation’s capital in good hands.”

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) had requested the federal government deploy the D.C. Guard, initially to respond to the covid-19 pandemic, but has since criticized the Trump administration’s response in the city, which critics have described as an overreaction to the situation at hand designed to boost the president politically with Americans outside the nation’s capital watching the response on television.

Trump’s response has included not only deploying guardsmen, as the mayor requested, but also calling up guardsmen from other states, amassing active-duty forces at sites outside the capital for possible operations and bringing in other federal law enforcement officials from agencies such as the Bureau of Prisons and Customs and Border Protection to patrol the streets. Some of those federal agents have not been wearing identifying uniforms or badges, a situation that Bowser has decried.

The situation grew particularly tense after helicopters from the D.C. Guard began doing military maneuvers to disperse protesters in the city street — including what’s known as a rotor wash, when a helicopter flies low to the ground to kick up air as a show of force.

Trump’s insistence on a militarized response in the nation’s capital has led to strains with Esper. The defense secretary announced publicly on Wednesday that he wasn’t in favor of using the Insurrection Act at the present time to deploy active-duty troops, even as the president threatened to invoke it.

The defense secretary also said he was sending home some of the 1,600 active duty troops outside Washington but later stood down on that decision after meeting with the president. On Thursday, the administration said some of those troops would indeed be leaving.

The president has battled with Esper about the military this week, with the president seeing the strong force in Washington as a deterrent to unrest but the Pentagon worrying about the militarization of the response. In particular, Trump had a heated conversation with Esper about the possible use of the 82nd Airborne, the unit whose members Esper had partially sent home, according to the senior administration official, who said the president was unlikely to dismiss the defense secretary despite the tension.



It wasn’t clear whether the Pentagon was responding to pressure from the District of Columbia municipal government in its decision to disarm guardsmen. Bowser has been calling for the guardsmen to be disarmed publicly but has also pushed for their disarming in private conversations with federal officials, according to an official familiar with the matter.

In a letter sent to Trump on Thursday, Bowser informed the president that she had ended the city’s state of emergency and requested that he withdraw all extraordinary federal agents and military assets from the nation’s capital, explaining that the city was equipped to handle “large demonstrations and First Amendment activities.”

“I continue to be concerned that unidentified federal personnel patrolling the streets of Washington, D.C. pose both safety and national security risks,” Bowser wrote. “The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans.”

Bowser posted a copy of the letter on Friday on Twitter and wrote: “I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city.”

But federal officials criticized her administration for resisting the presence of the National Guard.

Shortly after midnight, U.S. Sen. Mark Lee (R-Utah) blamed Bowser for pushing the Utah National Guard and others out of D.C. hotels. On Friday afternoon, Trump accused her of “fighting with the National Guard,” without elaborating, in his first tweet directly criticizing her by name.

The mayor said she did not object to guardsmen staying in D.C. hotels but opposed their stay at the Marriott Marquis, where city government reserved rooms for covid-19 responders. Bowser said guard leaders told her they were working out payment issues.

“Those out-of-state troops would be covered either by the Army or their home states, not by D.C. residents,” she said.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) has also launched an inquiry into whether the federal government had the legal authority to call National Guard troops from other states into the District. In particular, he had asked the White House, Pentagon and Justice Department in a letter Thursday whether out-of-state guard units brought into the city would be armed.

The mayor has repeatedly said she did not request assistance from other states. But Trump has brought or is bringing about 3,900 guardsmen from Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah to the city, in addition to the roughly 1,200 already activated in the D.C. National Guard.

The addition puts the number of guardsmen Trump has called to the city roughly equivalent to the number of U.S. forces deployed to Iraq. The district has a population of about 700,000.

Military leaders at the Pentagon are aware of the risks of armed guardsmen stepping in to a role traditionally played by police in an American city. In 1970, members of the Ohio National Guard who were called in to help control antiwar protests at Kent State University opened fire on demonstrators, killing four students and wounding nine others. The situation prompted outrage across the country and precipitated a crisis for the American military and its standing with the public.