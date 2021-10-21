NSA Director Paul Nakasone placed Ellis on leave in January in part because the agency was investigating two “security incidents” involving allegations that Ellis mishandled classified information, according to the report issued Thursday.
Ellis, a former White House aide under President Donald Trump, resigned in April before the investigation into the mishandling of classified material was completed. The NSA then closed its inquiry.
The incidents involved material that included “some of the most sensitive information that NSA possesses,” according to the 35-page report.
The inspector general said there was no failure to comply with Pentagon guidance in the selection process. The NSA is part of the Defense Department and the department’s general counsel is the selecting official for the position.
The report also describes concerns that Nakasone had about Ellis’ naming, as well as then-Pentagon General Counsel Paul Ney’s view that Ellis “most closely fit” the job description.
In one exchange between the two men, Ney stated he viewed some of Nakasone’s stated concerns as “inappropriately injecting partisan politics” into the process.
“NSA welcomes the oversight and accountability from the DoD IG on this matter and others,” the NSA said in a statement. “We cooperated fully throughout the process of this investigation and welcome the review offered.”
In a statement, Ellis said: “I am pleased that the DOD inspector general validated my selection as NSA General Counsel. National security professionals should be allowed to serve based on qualification without regard to personal politics or party.”
Concerns over the potential politicization of Ellis’s selection reflected the fraught atmosphere that pervaded even the usually apolitical world of national security.
Ellis had been a lawyer on the House Intelligence Committee before joining the White House, first as a lawyer on the National Security Council and then becoming senior director for intelligence.
The report also said that none of the individuals involved in the hiring process, including Ney, indicated they were under any pressure by the White House to select Ellis. The Post reported last fall that Ellis’ appointment was made under pressure from the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter.
“I was not in any way or manner pressured or unduly influenced by any person at or associated with the White House to appoint Michael Ellis to the NSA GC position,” Ney wrote in an email to then-acting defense secretary David Norquist on Jan. 21. “Unsurprisingly, two of Mr. Ellis’ lawyer colleagues at the White House mentioned to me at some time during the several months of the process ... that Mr. Ellis was a very fine lawyer and person and would be a great pick for the NSA GC position. ”
Ney told the inspector general’s office that the two White House lawyers, John Eisenberg and then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone, mentioned to him in three separate telephone calls that Ellis was a “great lawyer, great guy.” Ney said none of the calls “remotely” hinted at the need to hire Ellis, the report said.
The report lays out in the most detail to date the extent of Nakasone’s concerns about Ellis, who was one of three finalists for the job. Nakasone interviewed all three and told the inspector general’s office he believed Ellis lacked the experience to manage a large legal office of more than 100 attorneys.
He also stated that he worked once with Ellis during a pre-publication classification review of a book by former national security adviser John Bolton. He told the inspector general that Ellis did not follow appropriate classification review procedures, failed to coordinate with the NSA and that he “was not pleased with his work,” according to the report.
Nakasone told Ney in August 2020 that he thought Ellis and a second candidate “just aren’t ready” to hold the job, according to the report. Ney replied that he thought Ellis was “really talented and he’s got great credentials,” the report said. Ney settled on Ellis.
Nakasone asked Ney to delay the appointment until after the November election because he was concerned that if the administration changed, Ellis might not want to work in a new administration, the report said.
Ney accepted Nakasone’s request because, the report said, he did not feel a sense of urgency to announce, and he did not want to “create a ‘news story’ in a news cycle ‘that’s so sensitive about everything.’”
Ney made the official appointment on Nov. 9. The hiring process, which included an Office of Personnel Management review, took several weeks. Meanwhile, Congress had begun bipartisan inquiries into Ellis’ selection and the Pentagon inspector general began its review of the process.
In January, Nakasone decided to pause the hiring process until after the Pentagon review was completed. The inspector general concluded that Nakasone “should not have included” the review as a factor to put Ellis on leave.
The report revealed more detail than previously disclosed about the two security incidents, which took place in January. On Jan. 7, an NSA employee received a classified NSA notebook of documents from a State Department official who was not authorized to have the information. NSA officials later that month learned that Ellis “either created or directed the copying” of these documents without NSA knowledge or consent.
On Jan. 8, an NSA employee tried to retrieve an NSA document from Ellis that contained information on a highly classified agency program. NSA Deputy Director George Barnes told the inspector general’s office that Ellis refused to return the document and retained it for the White House archives in insufficiently secure storage, the report said. Barnes contacted Eisenberg and the document was returned on Jan. 14, the report said.
The inspector general’s office recommended that the Pentagon’s undersecretary for intelligence and security review the incidents to determine if any further action should be taken.