Members of those boards who were appointed by the Pentagon will be asked to resign this month, while those who were selected by Congress or the president will stay on while the review takes place, according to the officials, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity to preview a decision that had not been officially announced yet.

The decision follows a move last week to halt the appointment of Trump loyalists on some of those boards, including one charged with evaluating how to rename military installations that now honor Confederate military figures. Those appointees included two men who worked as campaign managers for Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie.

“This was certainly driven by the secretary’s concern at seeing the frenetic activity in the last couple of months of removing people who had been on some of these boards and then replacing them or just simply adding to them in a quite unprecedented fashion,” one official said.

Officials said the move would affect several hundred appointees, who typically serve in a volunteer capacity. They said Austin hoped to review the mission of each of the bodies, some of which overlap in scope.

Among the higher-profile bodies are the Defense Policy Board and the Defense Business Board. The work of military academy board of visitors will also be suspended, but their members, who are presidentially appointed, will not be asked to resign, officials said.