In making the announcement, Garland waded into the heated debate over whether to continue an eviction moratorium as the Delta variant of the coronavirus fuels a new wave of infections across the country. President Biden this week said he would continue the ban across most of the country, amid pressure from his party’s left flank. Yet he also acknowledged that such a move might not prove to be constitutional.
“Millions of tenants are at risk of losing shelter,” Garland said. “The impact on families would be devastating. The impact on public health likewise would be devastating.”
He warned that the specter of mass evictions of tenants unable to pay rent could also lead to greater burdens on police departments.
“Too often we ask law enforcement to be the first and last option,” Garland said. Such situations, he added, “make police officers’ jobs more difficult, increase unnecessary confrontations with law enforcement and hinder public safety.”
In the spring, the Justice Department opened pattern and practice investigations of police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville. Those probes remain ongoing, officials said.
