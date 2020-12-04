Menendez raised the issue after The Washington Post reported that Pompeo and his wife, Susan, have invited more than 900 guests to an indoor holiday party at the State Department on Dec. 15 that includes food and drinks after the department encouraged employees to avoid “non-mission critical” in-person gatherings due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“It is one thing for individuals to engage in behavior that flies in the face of CDC and public health guidelines. But it is another to put employees and workers at risk, some of whom include contractors, such as catering and wait staff, who do not receive the full benefits of federal employment and may not have health insurance,” said the Menendez letter, which was obtained by The Post.

Pompeo is hosting several parties in the next two weeks even as the Trump administration’s own health experts are imploring Americans to limit travel and avoid large gatherings amid a pandemic that has killed more than 274,000 people and infected 14 million across the United States.

A State Department spokesman said “we plan to fully enforce social distancing measures at this reception, and face coverings are mandatory for admittance.”

When asked how he could expect attendees to keep masks on at a reception that includes food and drinks, the spokesman did not offer a response. He also did not explain how the department would enforce social distancing, if even a fraction of the 900 guests show up.

“The CDC advises that ‘the safest way to celebrate holidays is to celebrate at home with the people you live with,’” Menendez wrote. “In person gatherings where attendees come from outside the local area, even if spaced at least 6 feet apart are deemed ‘higher risk.’ In-person gatherings involving a larger group of people where such distance is not feasible are deemed ‘highest risk.’”