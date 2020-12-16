The State Department has hosted hundreds of diplomats and dignitaries since last week for indoor gatherings with holiday music, drinks and photo lines that resulted in the type of close congregation and unmasking that facilitates the airborne transmission of the virus through respiratory droplets.

Pompeo, one of President Trump’s most loyal confidants, stood out among Cabinet officials for approving holiday events that disregarded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines against large indoor gatherings, while other departments such as the Pentagon switched to hosting virtual holiday functions.

The State Department sent out guidance to staff Wednesday morning that a holiday party scheduled that evening for 180 foreign ambassadors, chiefs of mission and their spouses had been canceled. Foreign embassies, meanwhile, received guidance from the department that the party had been merely postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to people familiar with the situation.

A State Department spokesman did not disclose when Pompeo came into contact with someone with the virus, the person’s identity or whether he showed any symptoms. The spokesman said Pompeo tested negative for the virus but will quarantine and be “closely monitored by the Department’s medical team.” Such monitoring is recommended because if a test is taken too quickly after exposure, it can result in a false negative.

Officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal department matters.

The cancellation of Wednesday’s reception, first reported by CNN, marks the first time the department has reversed course about its party scheduling, though it is unclear if the decision was made due to health concerns or the low turnout at a holiday party the previous day.

On Tuesday, only a tiny fraction of the more than 900 guests invited to another Pompeo holiday event showed up. Pompeo was scheduled to give remarks at that gathering but canceled without explanation. He also was scheduled to record a holiday message to the State Department rank-and-file the same day, which was also canceled.

The department declined to respond to multiple questions about the rationale behind the changes in his schedule.