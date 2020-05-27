“No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground,” Pompeo said.
“Hong Kong and its dynamic, enterprising, and free people have flourished for decades as a bastion of liberty, and this decision gives me no pleasure,” he added. “But sound policy making requires a recognition of reality. While the United States once hoped that free and prosperous Hong Kong would provide a model for authoritarian China, it is now clear that China is modeling Hong Kong after itself.”
Pompeo’s decision threatens Hong Kong’s special status that has given it a favorable trading relationship with the United States. Trade between the two exceeded $66 billion in 2018, and Hong Kong has been exempted from tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on China.
Congressional leaders have been fiercely critical of Beijing’s proposed national security law and have threatened consequences.
“With this latest national security legislative proposal, Beijing demonstrates that it would rather smother Hong Kong — a city of tremendous value to China and to the world — than keep its promise to give Hong Kong the latitude to manage its own internal affairs,” Rep. Eliot L. Engel, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said last week.
“If the National People’s Congress enacts this proposed national security legislation, its actions not only imperil Hong Kong’s special status, but Beijing’s own interests,” he said.
Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement with two other Republican colleagues calling the Chinese legislation a matter of “grave concern to the United States” and saying it “could lead to a significant reassessment on U.S. policy towards Hong Kong.”