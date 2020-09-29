Pompeo hailed Greece as a “pillar for stability and prosperity” and said the country had become one of the strongest U.S. military partners in all of Europe. He announced that a new expeditionary sea base, the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, will be based in Crete.

“It’s symbolic of a defense partnership that will continue to expand and to grow,” Mitsotakis said of the ship coming to Crete.

But continuing signs of tension between Greece and Turkey were never far from mind. They bubbled up this summer over an ongoing dispute over which country has rights to find and exploit energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey dispatched a research vessel, accompanied by warships, to an area where Greece claims exclusive rights. Then Greece sent its own military ships to the area.

Pompeo has said he is “deeply concerned” over Turkey’s actions. U.S. officials have sounded hopeful that tensions are easing after Greece and Turkey, both member states of NATO, agreed to start talks on the issue.

Standing before Pompeo, Mitsotakis blamed the strains on “Turkey’s aggressiveness with provocative actions outside the realm of international law, with an unnecessarily extreme rhetoric, which dangerously escalates tensions, as well as the manipulative tactics [that] often failed to corroborate the honesty of its intentions.”

Mitsotakis, a Harvard- and Stanford-educated financial analyst, extolled a vision of U.S. and Greek aircraft patrolling the skies together as “guarantors of stability.” And he said Greek is ready for further U.S. investments.

“We drew the conclusion that, as our friends say, the sky’s the limit regarding what we can achieve together,” Mitsotakis told Greek and American reporters who were given no opportunity to ask questions.

The warm words reflected a striking turnaround in U.S.-Greek relations, following decades of anti-American animosity. The sentiment initially stemmed from U.S. support for a military junta that ran Greece from 1967 to 1974, and later was fed by popular anger over the U.S.-led NATO bombing campaign in Kosovo.

When President Clinton visited Greece in 1999, the trip was cut in half to one day after the Greek government said it could not provide adequate security for two full days.

But now Greece is pulling itself out a deep economic pit amid rising tensions with Turkey over gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean and clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region. More than 500,000 of Greece’s 10 million people, many young and well-educated, have fled the country for better jobs in the past and the government hopes to lure them back home.

Pompeo is on the first leg of a five-day trip that also will take him to Italy, the Vatican and Croatia. He has resumed traveling frequently again after a prolonged hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, he has visited battleground states of Texas and Wisconsin, and plans to speak this weekend at a conservative Christian fundraiser in Florida. Democratic critics say Pompeo’s trips are blurring the lines between his official, apolitical duties and his support for President Trump in a tight election.

His attire has taken on a new accessory overseas. So far he has not been seen in public in Greece without wearing a stars-and-stripes face mask, except for a brief period when he took it off to talk to reporters at the airbase in Crete. He has also eschewed handshakes for elbow and fist bumps.