The State Department said Pompeo’s decision to give a brief speech for the RNC was made in his personal capacity and did not involve government resources. But it has left many diplomats dumbstruck.

“You can argue that U.S. government resources are not being used,” a former diplomat said, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to maintain contacts within the State Department. “But he is not speaking as secretary of state? Is he speaking as Joe Blow? I don’t think so.”

Another former senior official called the decision “very tacky.”

The tradition stretches back to the aftermath of World War II, when Sen. Arthur Vandenberg, a Republican who chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, asserted that “politics stops at the water’s edge.” That means foreign policy represents all Americans, not any particular faction, and should not be infected by domestic politics.

Many of Pompeo’s predecessors maintained a high firewall, though some attended their party’s conventions. No sitting secretary of state, however, has made a speech at one.

“As secretary of state, I am obliged not to participate in any way, shape, fashion, or form in parochial, political debates. I have to take no sides in the matter,” Colin Powell said in 2004, when he decided not to attend the RNC while he was secretary of state under George W. Bush.

Pompeo’s speech was taped in Jerusalem a day earlier, apparently to highlight a successful foreign policy narrative of normalized relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, a recognition highly popular with President Trump’s base of evangelical voters. Pompeo left Israel for Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday morning on a flight Pompeo’s aides took pains to point out marked the first official flight between the two countries. He also is scheduled to visit the UAE.

Pompeo, an evangelical Christian, once told an interviewer from the Christian Broadcasting Network that it is “possible” that Trump is like a modern-day Esther, a biblical character who persuaded the king of Persia not to destroy the Jews.

The Trump administration has been strongly supportive of Israel. It moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, one of only a handful of countries that have their embassies there because the city’s status was considered a subject for future negotiations with the Palestinians.

Ronald Neumann, president of the American Academy of Diplomacy, noted that Pompeo is building on the practice previous presidents running for reelection touting their foreign policy successes.

“I see this as a continuation and a piece of how domestic politics have entered into foreign policy,” he said. “It’s a big step, but it’s not out of nowhere.”

The State Department recently updated its restrictions on mixing politics and diplomacy in a memo from the legal adviser dated Dec. 3, 2019, that Pompeo approved.

“The Department has a long-standing policy of limiting participation in partisan campaigns by its political appointees in recognition of the need for the U.S. Government to speak with one voice on foreign policy matters,” the memo said. “The combination of Department policy and Hatch Act requirements effectively bars you from engaging in partisan political activities while on duty, and, in many circumstances, even when you are off duty.”

Among the restrictions in the memo, first reported by Politico and viewed by The Washington Post, is this statement: “Senate-confirmed Presidential appointees may not even attend a political party convention or convention-related event.”

In an email to employees dated Feb. 18, 2020, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said the updated guidance was even more restrictive than what is required by law, to protect the institution’s integrity as it argues on behalf of American values overseas. He said it applied to all employees.

“In my case, as a Senate-confirmed Department official, I will be sitting on the sidelines of the political process this year and will not be attending any political events, to include the national conventions,” he said in the memo viewed by The Post.

Some veteran diplomats were aghast that Pompeo would make his videotaped speech after approving the updated guidelines.

Nancy McEldowney, the former dean of the Foreign Service Institute that trains incoming diplomats, said Pompeo had crossed the line “of precedent, propriety and ethics.” She called it a “blatant attempt to use American diplomacy to support Trump’s campaign.”

“As we’ve seen in numerous cases and most acutely in Ukraine, Secretary Pompeo will stoop to almost any low to satisfy Trump’s endless need for praise and sycophancy,” she said. “American diplomats put their lives on the line every single day in support of our diplomacy and natural security. When Pompeo violates the ethical norms and nonpartisan standards of his office, he fails the people who work under him.”

Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Pompeo’s speech “will violate legal restrictions on political activities, according to a long-standing interpretation by State Department lawyers that Mr. Pompeo himself reiterated to Department employees just last month.”

The State Department declined to comment, beyond an early statement saying Pompeo is addressing the convention “in his personal capacity.”