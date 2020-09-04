Reinoehl was shot and killed by law enforcement officers as they tried to arrest him Thursday.

AD

The affidavit is likely to do little to cool the tension gripping Portland. Dueling demonstrators are expected in the region in the coming days, as a racial justice protest is set for Saturday and a pro-Trump event honoring Danielson is planned on Monday.

AD

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) said at a press briefing Friday that she remained concerned about more violence and urged calm.

"There needs to be a community-wide effort to stop the violence," she said. "Because the violence must stop. Period."

Portland has seen more than three months of consecutive protests against police brutality, some of them descending into destruction and mayhem. But the tension intensified a week ago when a caravan of Trump supporters drove through the city in trucks, sparking skirmishes with those who objected to their presence.

AD

After those confrontations, Danielson was shot and killed on the street, and police soon zeroed in on Reinoehl, an ardent supporter of the far-left antifa movement who had been a fixture at the nightly protests, as their top suspect.

Then on Thursday, officers working on a federal task force shot and killed Reinoehl when they moved in to arrest him as he approached a vehicle in the southern part of Washington state, about two hours north of Portland.

AD

The new documents describe what police found as they investigated Danielson's killing. Investigators found a loaded, holstered gun on Danielson's body that they do not believe was fired during the incident, as well as an expandable metal baton nearby, according to the affidavit. They also recovered from the scene a canister of "Bear Attack Deterrent" that seemed to have been hit by a bullet.

AD

One witness, who knew Danielson, told investigators he heard a Black man say, "We're going to [expletive] kill you," saw Danielson pull out a can of mace, then heard two gunshots," according to the affidavit. Another witness said he saw a Black man turn to another person and say, "Hey there's the guy," then saw Danielson pull out a can of mace and spray it, and then heard two gunshots, according to the affidavit.

Chandler Pappas, a friend of Danielson's who has said previously that it "didn't even register that somebody was pointing a gun at us until the shots went off," told investigators he and Danielson were facing off with two people, and one of them shot, according to the affidavit. Pappas has previously claimed that whoever fired the shots "recognized our Patriot Prayer hats" and that, just before gunfire rang out, he heard someone say, "We've got a couple of 'em right here. Pull it out. Pull it out."

AD

In one chilling detail, a Portland police detective wrote that surveillance footage showed ­Reinoehl looking back toward Danielson and walking into a garage entryway to conceal himself as he watched Danielson walk by. Danielson is seen on the camera walking by, apparently holding a can in his right hand and an expandable baton in his left. Seconds after he passes, Reinoehl emerges, reaching toward his waist. Shortly after, the detective writes, the gunfire rang out but was not captured on the video.

AD

Both Danielson's and Rei­noehl's shootings so far have been mired in conflicting and confusing accounts. Reinoehl, a construction contractor and former professional snowboarder, said in an interview that aired on "Vice News Tonight" on Thursday that he acted to defend himself and a friend in the Portland shooting, all but admitting to shooting Danielson.

"I was confident that I did not hit anyone innocent, and I made my exit," Reinoehl told Vice News when asked about what happened immediately after the incident.

Videos of the incident that have circulated online have also offered little clarity. In one video, men can be heard shouting, followed in rapid succession by the sound of something spraying and then two gunshots. In another video, shouts of "We got a couple right here" and what sounds like "He's pulling it out" can be heard before the gunfire. On Friday, Portland police released a picture of a man who they said witnessed the incident, indicating they were seeking the public's help in locating him and still investigating Danielson's killing.

AD

AD

President Trump has praised his supporters who have descended on the city, while lashing out at local leaders. Attorney General William P. Barr issued a fiery statement on Friday calling Rei­noehl "a dangerous fugitive, admitted antifa member, and suspected murderer" who was shot by law enforcement after he "attempted to escape arrest and produced a firearm."

"The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed, and the actions that led to his location are an unmistakable demonstration that the United States will be governed by law, not violent mobs," Barr said.

Activists who knew Reinoehl disputed that account, describing Reinoehl as a protector over the past several months of protests he was inspired to join because he believed in equality.

AD

Elizabeth Pruden, 38, of Salem, said Reinoehl stuck out easily in the crowd of demonstrators because he brought his young daughter. She said she got to know Reinoehl several weeks ago when protesters regrouped outside a downtown Apple Store to avoid police.

AD

"Like a lot of us, he came into it with a lot of weight on his shoulders and not being the best person he felt like he could be," Pruden said. "Through the protesting and all the trauma bonding we all went through, he saw himself growing. He saw himself becoming a better father and a better human being. He was becoming a protector."

Reinoehl's Instagram page indicates that he had been attending Black Lives Matter demonstrations in recent months, and he told Bloomberg News in July that he was "working security" to protect people in the crowd.

AD

In a lengthy post on June 16, he wrote that he was "100% ANTIFA all the way!" and hinted of violence. "I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters! Even if some of them are too ignorant to realize what antifa truly stands for. We do not want violence but we will not run from it either!" he wrote.

AD

His friends, though, said that did not reflect his character.

"He never meant to personally harm someone but to protect us," said Teal Lindseth, a protest organizer who met Reinoehl at a gathering outside the county jail building in the early days of the demonstrations. "I've never even seen him be violent."

It is unclear where Reinoehl went after the Saturday shooting, or when he was interviewed by Vice. But on Thursday about 7:30 p.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force had caught up with him in a quiet residential area near Olympia, Wash., according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

AD

The Marshals Service said officers were trying to arrest him on a murder warrant in the Portland shooting and that "initial reports indicate the suspect produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers." Rei­noehl was fatally shot, authorities said.

AD

Portland police on Friday said in a statement that its officers had obtained an arrest warrant for him a day earlier on two charges stemming from Danielson's death — a charge of murder in the second degree with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, also with a firearm. Law enforcement officials on Thursday sought both an arrest warrant for Reinoehl and a search warrant for his home, where officials found evidence, including the clothes Rei­noehl wore during the shooting, the office of District Attorney Mike Schmidt said.

Portland police noted its officers were not present when Reinoehl was shot "and defer questions about that incident to agencies involved."

Lt. Ray Brady of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation into the shooting of Reinoehl, said that officers were surveilling him as he left an apartment complex and confronted him as he made his way to a vehicle. He said that Reinoehl was armed and that officers fired shots into the vehicle, then — after Reinoehl fled — fired more shots.

AD

In total, four officers fired shots, Brady said in an interview Friday. These officers were from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the city of Lakewood’s police force and the Washington State Department of Corrections, and they were all part of a federal task force run by the marshals, he said.

Trevor Brown, 24, who lives nearby, said he heard gunfire, got up, and saw three or four cops pointing long guns and wearing body armor. He said he could not see whomever they were aiming at. In total, he said, he heard roughly 10 shots — first three that were fired slowly, then a more rapid volley. He said he did not hear anyone say anything, though he might have been too far away to have done so.

“Nobody seemed to know who he was,” Brown said of Reinoehl. “I have no idea what his connection was with the people out here.”

Brady said Friday that while “multiple” shell casings were recovered at the scene, it was too soon to say how many rounds struck Reinoehl or were fired during the encounter. Reinoehl’s autopsy should take place sometime in the middle of next week, which should provide more information, Brady said. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office found that Reinoehl had “a semiautomatic handgun” that was found “immediately on his person,” Brady said, but he did not know whether Reinoehl fired any shots or brandished the weapon.

Brady said he also did not know how investigators tracked Reinoehl to the area.

“We do know that he was at an apartment in that complex,” Brady said. “But we don’t know yet at this time what brought him there, what the ties are between the residents and him.”