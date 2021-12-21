Those who remain on home confinement can continue to reintegrate into society, living with loved ones, holding down jobs and abiding by specific restrictions that governed their release, officials said.
In a 15-page memo, Christopher H. Shroeder, an assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel, wrote that the Bureau of Prisons has long exercised discretion about home confinement on an individual basis and that the federal agency must be allowed to avoid a “blanket, one-size-fits-all policy.”
The agency should not be required to “disrupt the community connections these prisoners have developed in aid of their eventual reentry,” Shroeder wrote.
Prison reform advocates have lobbied the Biden administration to allow prisoners to remain on home confinement after the pandemic emergency is lifted.
A Justice Dept. spokesperson said Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered his staff to re-examine the issue after he studied the underlying statute and determined it was worthy for review.
Garland met Tuesday with several inmates who have been released to home confinement under the Cares Act provisions to hear their personal experience, the spokesperson said.
“Thousands of people on home confinement have reconnected with their families, have found gainful employment, and have followed the rules,” Garland said in a statement. “In light of today’s Office of Legal Counsel opinion, I have directed that the Department engage in a rulemaking process to ensure that the Department lives up to the letter and the spirit of the Cares Act. We will exercise our authority so that those who have made rehabilitative progress and complied with the conditions of home confinement, and who in the interests of justice should be given an opportunity to continue transitioning back to society, are not unnecessarily returned to prison.”
