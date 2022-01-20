Protasevich, who had been living in exile in Lithuania, was traveling from Athens to Vilnius on Ryanair Flight 4978, which carried 126 travelers.
Protasevich and his girlfriend were arrested at the airport in Minsk. At the time, Protasevich and Stepan Putilo, the founder of a media outlet he worked for, were on the country’s list of people “involved in terrorist activity,” although the country’s pursuit of Protasevich has been widely seen as an attempt to stifle criticism and free speech.
Protasevich had been a crucial source of information in 2020 protests against controversial Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since the mid-1990s.
By the time of the unrest, which according to human rights observers resulted in about 30,000 arrests, Protasevich was already on the government’s radar for his activism and assistance to the movement. Officials believed he was helping to alert activists to the movements of law enforcement.
In 2019, Protasevich fled to Poland, where he was granted political asylum.
The indictment unsealed Thursday charges Leonid Mikalaevich Churo and Oleg Kazyuchits with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy. They were employed at the state air navigation authority, the agency responsible for air traffic control, and allegedly helped Andrey Anatolievich Lnu and Fnu Lnu, officials with the state security services, carry out the fake threat and flight diversion operation, the charging documents say.
Lnu and Lnu are also charged with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy.
All four defendants — who remain at large — are accused of trying to cover up what really happened, the indictment says, holding a news conference the day after the landing to address the alleged threat.
At that briefing, Churo told reporters that it was the pilot’s decision to land in Minsk — even though prosecutors allege that Churo and the others worked to ensure the pilot would be directed to divert there. Documents were also allegedly doctored to help create a paper trail to support the concealment, according to prosecutors.
Justice Department officials said Thursday that the deception allegedly carried out by Belarus’s government operators endangered those aboard the flight, including four U.S. citizens.
“Not only is what took place a reckless violation of U.S. law, it’s extremely dangerous to the safety of everyone who flies in an airplane,” Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll of the FBI’s New York Field Office said in a statement. “The next pilot who gets a distress call from a tower may doubt the authenticity of the emergency — which puts lives at risk.”
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said that the actions of the four violated a long-standing practice of cooperation among countries around the world that enables safe international travel.
“The defendants shattered those standards by diverting an airplane to further the improper purpose of repressing dissent and free speech,” Williams said.
It is unlikely that the four Belarusian officials will be brought to the United States to face the indictment. The United States does not have an extradition agreement with Belarus.
All four face a minimum of 20 years in prison and the possibility of a life sentence if convicted.
“The United States looks forward to working with our foreign partners to bring them to justice,” the Justice Department said in a news release announcing the case.