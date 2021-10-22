“Our initiative alone will not erase the full legacy of discrimination,” Garland said. “ … [B]ut we will spare no resources to ensure that federal fair lending laws are rigorously enforced.”
Under the initiative, officials said, Justice’s civil rights division will work with U.S. Attorneys’ offices across the country, as well as with regulators at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Treasury Department, to investigate and prosecute banks for biased lending.
To punctuate the message, Justice officials also announced a settlement in a federal redlining case against Trustmark National Bank in Memphis, saying the institution has agreed to establish a loan subsidy fund and dedicate loan officers and open a loan office in a majority Black or Hispanic neighborhood.
“Redlining is alive and well and has had a lasting negative impact,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the Justice Department’s civil rights division. “Ending redlining is a critical step toward closing the widening gaps of wealth between communities of colors and others. We have a duty to act now.”
Federal officials said their efforts would not be limited to traditional forms of redlining, but would also address digital forms of unfair lending based on computer algorithms that offer on loan advertisements or underwriting guarantees to certain potential customers, while leaving out other groups.
Those tactics are “often more subtle and difficult to detect, and more resource-intensive to find,” said Michael J. Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency at the Treasury Department.