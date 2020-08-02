“He looks forward to continuing to help implement the President’s National Security agenda,” the Pentagon said in a statement Sunday confirming the appointment.

Tata’s nomination was controversial following statements he made that included calling former president Barack Obama a “terrorist leader,” suggesting that former CIA director John Brennan should prepare for execution or suck “on a pistol,” and saying that Islam is the “most oppressive violent religion I know of.” His comments that came under scrutiny included both tweets and things he said as a national security analyst in interviews.

Tata retired as a brigadier general in 2009 under a cloud after the Army inspector general found that he had at least two extramarital affairs, despite adultery being a crime in the military.

President Trump had pressed Senate Republicans to hold a hearing for Tata, 60, who frequently appeared in conservative media as an analyst. But some senators — including those facing reelection this fall — raised concerns about him as the hearing closed in.

Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, once a person is nominated to fill a position on a permanent basis, the president may not appoint him or her to fill that same position on a temporary basis. In Tata’s case, his new position falls just below the undersecretary position for which he originally was nominated.

The disclosure of Tata’s new position brought an immediate condemnation from Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

“If an appointee cannot gain the support of the Senate, as is clearly the case with Tata, then the president should not put that person into an identical temporary role,” Smith said. “This evasion of scrutiny makes our government less accountable and prioritizes loyalty over competence.”