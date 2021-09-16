None of that mitigates Rhodes as a danger, researchers say, but it offers a more nuanced understanding of his role. They say the threat he poses is less from his command of a ragtag group of veterans and retired police officers and more from his spreading of violent anti-government ideology. Marching alongside Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were hundreds of people who did not wear tactical gear or hold membership cards yet were animated by the same agenda, according to an analysis by the Project on Extremism at George Washington University.